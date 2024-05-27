Udaipur: Man Murders Girlfriend By Slitting Her Throat After Wife Finds Out About His Affair; Had Also Killed Woman's 4-Yr-Old Son, Finds Police

Representative image

The Udaipur Police arrested a man for killing a woman in Udaipur's Phalasia police station area 39 days ago. The sensational murder case initially looked like a case of blind murder, however, the police managed to nab the accused and horrific details tumbled out. The accused told police how he murdered Sita, the woman with whom he was having an extra-marrital affair by sliting her throat. Shockingly, he planned the murder with his wife, who told him to murder the woman after learning about her husband's affair.

Another shocking detail that came to light after the accused was arrested that he had also killed the 4-year-son of vitim Sita last year. However, Sita, despite knowing that the accused identified as Devilal Parmar had killed her son, kept quiet and did not inform police about it. Sita was also married and had two children when she had met Devilal Parmar (who was also married and has three kids). However, Sita's husband had walked out of the marriage and taken their daughter with him. Sita was left with her 4-year-old son who was killed by Devilal after he smashed the boy's head.

Murder In April

According to reports, Devilal Parmar hatched a plan to kill Sita in April this year after consulting with his wife when Devilal's wife found out about the affair. Devilal told Sita that he wanted to take her to the house of a relative. After travelling on the bike for sometime, Devilal and Sita stopped at a roadside shop which served liquor. They both drank together there.

After that, Devilal Parmar took her to a jungle and on the pretext of resting, pretended to sleep. Sita also decided to rest. This is when Devilal attacked Sita with a knife and killed her after slitting her throat. Sita also had a tattoo with Devilal's name on her hand and Devilal made sure that he removed the skin from Sita's hand so that he did not get caught.

The police was informed about the dead body found in the jungle. Though police could not find anything in the initial investigations, one of the constables learned about Devilal from one of his sources. After police called Devilal for interrogation, he accepted his crime and was arrested by the police.