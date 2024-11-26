 Udaipur District Collector Says, 'Situation Under Control' After Stone Pelting Between 2 Factions Of Mewar Royal Family Outside City Palace; Visuals Surface
The situation escalated into a standoff between Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and his cousin Dr Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar, along with their uncle Arvind Singh Mewar, at the gates of the City Palace. Vishvaraj Singh, who is the 77th Maharana of Mewar, was reportedly refused entry into the palace.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Newly crowned Maharana of Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar (L) & Vishwaraj Singh's supporters breaking the barricades (R) | X @ANI & @RajasthanFirst

Udaipur: After a clash broke out on Monday night between two factions of the royal family of Udaipur, District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal reassured the public, stating that the situation is now under control.

Speaking to media persons, District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal said, "The law and order situation is well under control. Talks were going on with palace representatives as well as the society representatives. We have agreed on certain issues, while talks are still going on for certain others."

District Collector Poswal further mentioned that the district administration has taken the disputed Dhuni Mata Temple site into receivership.

"The district administration has moved to take the disputed site of Dhuni Mata Temple into receivership. If either of the two groups wants to register a case, it will be registered," he added.

About The Clash

Earlier on Monday night, a clash erupted between two factions of the royal family of Udaipur, leading to stone pelting outside the City Palace.

BJP MLA from Rajsamand and newly crowned Maharana of Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, and his supporters camped outside the City Palace after they were stopped from entering the palace.

Following the refusal, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar's supporters began throwing stones and attempted to force their way into the palace. Those inside the palace retaliated, further escalating the situation.

The row in the erstwhile royal family reportedly erupted after the coronation of BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar as the 77th Maharana of Mewar.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

