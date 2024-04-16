UCC After BJP Returns To Power, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | Photo: PTI

Union minister and BJP’s candidate for Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal, on Monday said his party will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after being elected for a third term. Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Goyal said: “The BJP is determined to implement the UCC in the country. The Uttarakhand government has already worked on it.” On the opposition parties criticising the BJP’s manifesto, Goyal said, “It shows their defeatist mindset.

It is their routine work to keep criticising everything we do.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made some “impossible things possible”, the Rajya Sabha member said. “After a wait of 500 years, Ram Lalla has his own temple in Ayodhya. The BJP has a majority in Parliament, which we used for the abrogation of Article 370 [which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir], ban on triple talaq and not for changing the Constitution,” the commerce minister added.