 Uber Introduces Pet-Friendly Rides In Bangalore, Allowing Owners To Enjoy Stress-Free Travel With Their Furry Companions
Uber Pet offers riders the option to book a ride with their pet—either a dog or a cat—ensuring a comfortable experience for both themselves and their pets. This feature not only ensures the comfort of the rider but also provides peace of mind knowing that their pet is welcome during the journey.

Kamal Mishra
Updated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
Uber, one of India’s leading ridesharing apps announced the launch of Uber Pet in Bangalore, allowing riders to bring their beloved pets along for the ride. With this new reserve-only service, pet owners can now enjoy stress-free travel with their furry companions, whether it's a quick trip to the vet or an outing to their favorite pet-friendly café.

About Uber Pet

Uber Pet offers riders the option to book a ride with their pet—either a dog or a cat—ensuring a comfortable experience for both themselves and their pets. This feature not only ensures the comfort of the rider but also provides peace of mind knowing that their pet is welcome during the journey. By selecting the Uber Pet option, drivers will be notified that a pet will be traveling, making the experience smooth and enjoyable for both the rider and the driver.

Uber Pet caters to the growing number of pet owners looking for convenient transportation options without leaving their furry companions behind. The new service also offers additional earning opportunities for drivers on the Uber platform. Uber Pet aims to enhance the overall experience for both riders and drivers, making it easier to connect and share the journey.

Statement Of Shweta Mantri, Head Of Rider Verticals

Commenting on the launch, Shweta Mantri, Head of Rider Verticals, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We understand how important pets are to their families, and including them in our outings is essential. Uber Pet is our effort to make travel more accessible and convenient for pet owners and their companions. Our aim is to provide a seamless experience for pet parents while also creating additional earning opportunities for drivers, allowing everyone to include their beloved pets in  their journeys.”

Uber Pet will be available exclusively as a reserve-only option in the Uber app for riders in Bangalore. Riders can pre-book their rides from 60 minutes to up to 90 days in advance.

How to book an Uber Pet trip: 

Open the Uber app and enter your destination in the ‘Where to’ box 

Select Uber Pet at the bottom of the screen

Set pick-up time 

Review booking details and tap Confirm 

Enjoy your ride 

