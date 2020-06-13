Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.
According to a report by news agency ANI, an encounter took place at Kulgam district-Anantnag district border in Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today in which two terrorists were eliminated. According to Army's record the area comes under the Anantnag district and as per Police record it comes under Kulgam district.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired at security forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed.
The terrorists who were killed belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen. Two pistols with ammunition and three grenades were recovered from them.
Meanwhile, security forces spotted a suspected IED near a bridge on River Erin in Bandipore. All vehicular movement in the area was stopped and suspected IED was being neutralised by a bomb squad.
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of district Baramulla by firing mortars on Friday morning.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control by resorting to unprovoked shelling in the Uri sector of Baramulla. Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire along LoC in bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks.
