Two dead, 2,600 evacuated as rains batter Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Two women were dead and over 2,600 people evacuated after heavy rains battered several parts of Kerala, said state Revenue Minister E. Chandrashekeran said on Thursday.

Chandrashekeran told the media that districts like Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, Kasargode and Idukki were the worst affected areas.

On Wednesday morning, a 50-year-old woman, Kara, died after a tree fell over her house in Palakkad district's Attapady. Twenty-four-year-old lady Muthu fell unconscious and died after her house in Panamaram village in Wayanad was flooded. More than 400 people were evacuated from their houses in Nilambur area alone.

"At the moment, 2,600 people have been kept in 47 relief camps in these places. Three teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have started their work at Malappuram, Wayanad and Idukki. We have requested 10 more teams, of which five from Arkonam (Tamil Nadu) have started their journey," said Chandrashekeran.

Nilambur police official A.P. Sunil told the media that while they transferred around 100 people to safer places, some have refused leave their houses. "If they do not come out on their own, they will be forcefully taken out," he said.