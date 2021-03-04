Two criminals linked with Mukhtar Ansari killed in encounter with UP STF in Prayagraj

The two criminals who have been shot dead in the encounter late on Wednesday night have been identified as Vakeel Pandey alias Rajeev Pandey and HS Amjad alias Pintu. Both the criminals hailed from the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh.

They were the members of the Mafia Munna Bajrangi gang and the notorious sharpshooter Dilip Mishra gang. Vakeel Pandey carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

"Two criminals died in an encounter at Arail in Prayagraj. They have been identified as Vakeel Pandey alias Raju Pandey (carrying a reward of Rs 50,000) and Amjad alias Pintu. They had killed deputy jailer Anil Tyagi in Varanasi in 2013," Navendu Singh, CO, Uttar Pradesh STF told ANI.

According to reports, Anil Tyagi, deputy jailer of district prison, Varanasi, was shot dead while he was coming out of a gym after a workout. Six miscreants on three motorcycles fired at Tyagi and he died on the spot.

