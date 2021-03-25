Delhi: Two dreaded criminals held after encounter with police

New Delhi: Two wanted criminals were injured in an encounter with Delhi Police Crime Branch near Delhi's Pragati Maidan area on Thursday.

The police have arrested both criminals. The arrested are Rohit Chaudhary with Rs 4 lakh reward and Titu with Rs 1.5 lakh reward on their heads respectively.

According to the police, the accused have also been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

During the encounter, both of them got shot in the leg, after which the police admitted them to RML hospital.

After receiving the information on their arrival at Pragati Maidan, the police team laid a trap near Bhairon Temple. At around 5 am, a suspicious car appeared, the police said.

The Crime Branch team asked the car occupants to stop the vehicle. However, they increased the speed of the car, causing it to hit the police barricade.

The miscreants allegedly opened fire on the police, forcing the police to return fire, injuring the two suspects. Police have seized two semi-automatic pistols and a car from them, the police added.