Twitter targets Modi govt for junking consumer survey from 2017-18

The ministry said in a release that it had seen media reports regarding Consumer Expenditure Survey by the NSO stating that consumer spending is falling and the report has been withheld due to its 'adverse' findings. "We would like to emphatically state that there is a rigorous procedure for vetting of data and reports which are produced through surveys. All such submissions which come to the Ministry are draft in nature and cannot be deemed to be the final report," the ministry said.

It said the Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics has also separately recommended that for rebasing of the GDP series, 2017-18 is not an appropriate year to be used as the new base year. "In view of the data quality issues, the Ministry has decided not to release the Consumer Expenditure Survey results of 2017-2018," the release said. It said that the National Statistical Office (NSO) carried out an all-India survey on household consumption expenditure in the 75th round during the period July 2017 to June 2018.