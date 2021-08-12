Twitter pays tribute on Dr. Vikram Sarabhai's birth anniversary - All you need to know about 'Father of Indian Space Program'

On Thursday morning, hundreds took to social media platforms to pay tribute to Dr. Vikram Sarabhai on his 102nd Birth Anniversary. Popularly known as the 'Father of Indian Space Programme', the famed physicist and astronomer also helped develop nuclear power in India.

"Remembering the eminent scientist and innovator, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, on his birth anniversary. Fondly known as the Father of the Indian Space Programme, his contribution ensured India made rapid strides in the field of science," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Dr. Sarabhai left behind a rich legacy of scientific and futuristic vision that has inspired many new developments to aid India's journey into the future," added fellow Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee played an integral role in setting up the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad. He also played a role in the establishment of the Physical Research Laboratory, the Uranium Corporation of India, the Vikram A Sarabhai Community Science Centre and ECIL Hyderabad.

Over the years, as India's space program advanced, Sarabhai has had many things (and people named after him). In 2020, ISRO paid tribute to his birth centenary by announcing that the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter has captured the Moon images of 'Sarabhai Crater'. With a depth of around 1.7 km, around 250 to 300 kilometres east of this Crater is where the Apollo 17 and Luna 21 Missions had landed. The lander on Chandrayaan-2 was also named in his honour.

A year earlier, ISRO had announced its 'Vikram Sarabhai Journalism Award in Space Science, Technology and Research' to recognize and reward journalists who have actively contributed towards the field of space science, applications, and research.

Take a look at some of the tribute posts shared on Twitter:

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:05 PM IST