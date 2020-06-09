Twitter has a field day after Delhi govt says there is no community transmission

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that COVID-19 cases in the city are expected to shoot up to 5.5 lakh by July 31.

"Till June 15, there will be 44,000 COVID-19 cases and we would need 6,600 beds. We would hit one lakh cases and would require 15,000 beds by June 30. Till July 15, the cases would mount to 2.5 lakh and we would require 33,000 beds and till July 31, there will be 5.5 lakh cases and we would need 80,000 beds," Sisodia told reporters.

Contradicting the deputy CM earlier claim, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that community spread is when there are cases in which source (of infection) cannot be ascertained and almost half of the cases in Delhi are like that.

Minister, however, said that they can say that there is a community spread only when Centre admits it.