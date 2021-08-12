'Twitter blatantly colluding with BJP': Priyanka Gandhi after Rahul Gandhi's account locked; several Congress leaders change DP

Extending support to Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi after Twitter allegedly "locked" his account last week, his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other party leaders have changed their profile photo on their Twitter handle and replaced it with a photo of Rahul Gandhi.

To extend support leaders Alka Lamba, Varsha Gaikwad, Ajay Lallu, National Students' Union of India and National Students' Union of India of Assam too changed their profile picture to Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi also slammed Twitter for its action against Rahul Gandhi's handle saying, "Is Twitter following its own policy for the suspension of Congress leaders' accounts or the Modi government’s? Why hadn’t it locked the account of SC commission that had tweeted similar photos before any of our leaders did?"

She also said, "by locking Congress leaders' accounts en masse, Twitter is blatantly colluding with the stifling of democracy by the BJP government in India."

The Twitter appears to be locked in a conflict with the Congress, its senior leaders as well as the main party handle being 'locked' as of Thursday morning.

Taking to Facebook and Instagram, the Congress shared screengrabs to explain that it's official Twitter handle had been locked. As the post explained, the handle has been locked for violating Twitter's rules "against posting private information".

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 06:19 PM IST