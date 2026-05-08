TVK Member Approaches SC Seeking Governor Arlekar's Nod For Vijay To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu | File Pic

A member of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has approached the Supreme Court of India seeking directions to the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invite actor-politician Vijay and his party to form the government in the state. The plea argues that TVK, having emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, should be given the first opportunity to stake a claim.

However, sources close to the TVK have denied that the party itself filed any plea before the apex court seeking directions to the Governor of Tamil Nadu to invite C. Joseph Vijay to form the government in the state. The clarification came after Ezhilarasi K., claiming to be an active member of the party, moved the Supreme Court of India.

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The legal move comes after Vijay’s party edged closer to the majority mark following support from Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). The backing has significantly strengthened TVK’s position in the 234-member Assembly.

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the state Assembly elections by winning 108 seats, though it initially fell short of the majority mark of 118. The result triggered intense negotiations and alliance-building efforts, with the party reaching out to former allies of the DMK, including CPI, CPI(M), and VCK, to secure the numbers needed to form the government.

Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has urged the Governor to take immediate steps to facilitate the formation of a new government in the state. In a post on X, Stalin said that the existing Legislative Assembly had already been dissolved and the Governor had issued the proclamation to that effect.

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He added that, under such circumstances, it was both “the compulsion of the times” and “the most important duty of democracy” to ensure that a new government is formed so that the newly elected MLAs can take oath and work towards the welfare of the state.

Stalin further said that, on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), he was requesting the Governor to take immediate action in accordance with the Constitution to avoid any delay in the formation of the new administration.