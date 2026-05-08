 TVK Reaches Majority Mark Of 118 Seats As Left Parties, VCK Extend 10-Seat Support; Vijay Set To Stake Claim To Form Government
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HomeIndiaTVK Reaches Majority Mark Of 118 Seats As Left Parties, VCK Extend 10-Seat Support; Vijay Set To Stake Claim To Form Government

TVK Reaches Majority Mark Of 118 Seats As Left Parties, VCK Extend 10-Seat Support; Vijay Set To Stake Claim To Form Government

Actor-politician Vijay received a major political boost after the CPI extended unconditional support to his party, TVK, for government formation in Tamil Nadu. The support helps TVK cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly after emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats in the recent elections.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, May 08, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay greets the crowd from his father's residence as his party leads during vote counting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, in Chennai on Monday | ANI

Actor-politician Vijay moved a step closer to forming the government in Tamil Nadu after Left parties and VCK extended unconditional support to his party, helping TVK reach the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. The support comes after TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the Assembly elections.

According to media reports, the Left party formally communicated its decision through a letter addressed to Tamil Nadu Governor R. V. Arlekar, backing the Vijay-led party after internal deliberations.

The CPI currently has two MLAs in the Assembly, while the combined strength of CPI, CPI(M) and VCK stands at six legislators.

TVK Emerges As Single Largest Party

The development comes after TVK emerged as the single largest party in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, securing 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. However, the party remained short of the majority mark of 118 seats, triggering intense political negotiations and alliance talks.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, CPI(M) general secretary M. A. Baby said the Left parties and VCK have been taking steps to enable TVK to demonstrate majority support before the Governor.

In a bid to bridge the gap, TVK reportedly reached out to former DMK allies, including CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, seeking their support to stake claim to form the government.

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The unconditional support from CPI is being viewed as a crucial breakthrough for TVK, especially as the party intensifies efforts to gather enough numbers to cross the halfway mark.

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