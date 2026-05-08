Tamil Nadu Political Crisis: 'I Will Continue Hunger Strike,' Says TVK Supporter Urging Vijay To Be Sworn In As CM

PTI

Chennai: The deadlock over the majority required to form the government continues in Tamil Nadu. The Governor has asked Vijay to show the numbers needed for a majority if he wants to form the government. TVK supporters on Friday protested near the Lok Bhavan, urging Vijay to be sworn in as Chief Minister.

"I will continue hunger strike," a TVK supporter can be heard saying, as reported by PTI, while being detained by the police.

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Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Congress also staged a protest against the Centre and Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for not inviting Vijay to form the next government, despite his party emerging as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections.

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TVK has reportedly warned that every MLA from the party will resign if MK Stalin’s DMK or the AIADMK tries to stake a claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu, NDTV reported, citing sources.

TVK suspects that the two parties are colluding to form a government in the state to keep the single-largest party out of power.

The development came a day after reports suggested that the DMK had opened backchannel talks with its long-time rival, the AIADMK.

The DMK secured 59 seats, while the AIADMK managed 47. The magic number required to form the government is 118.

Earlier on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar refused to allow Vijay to stake a claim, saying he did not have the numbers. This was Vijay’s second meeting with the Governor in less than 24 hours to stake his claim to power.

TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly polls, including two seats won by Vijay. With Vijay expected to vacate one seat in accordance with constitutional rules, the party’s effective strength stands at 107 MLAs.

The party also has the support of the Congress, which adds five more MLAs, taking its tally to 112, still short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House.