Tamil Nadu Political Crisis: All 107 MLAs Of Vijay's TVK Warn To Resign If DMK, AIADMK Form Govt: Report

Vijay | File

Chennai: Actor-turned politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has reportedly warned that every MLA from the party will resign if MK Stalin’s DMK or the AIADMK tries to stake a claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu, NDTV reported, citing sources.

TVK suspects that the two parties are colluding to form a government in the state to keep the single-largest party out of power.

The development came a day after reports suggested that the DMK had opened backchannel talks with its long-time rival, the AIADMK.

The DMK secured 59 seats, while the AIADMK managed 47. The magic number required to form the government is 118.

Earlier on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar refused to allow Vijay to stake a claim, saying he did not have the numbers. This was Vijay’s second meeting with the Governor in less than 24 hours to stake his claim to power.

TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly polls, including two seats won by Vijay. With Vijay expected to vacate one seat in accordance with constitutional rules, the party’s effective strength stands at 107 MLAs.

The party also has the support of the Congress, which adds five more MLAs, taking its tally to 112 , still short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House.