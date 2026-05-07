‘Governors Are BJP Agents’: Kapil Sibal After TVK Asked To Prove Majority Before Swearing-In

Kapil Sibal | File Photo

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal on Thursday sharply criticised RV Arlekar and the BJP after the Tamil Nadu Governor declined to immediately invite TVK chief Vijay to form the government in the state.

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Reacting to the development, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that Governors were acting in the interest of the BJP rather than following constitutional principles. In a post on X, Sibal wrote, “Governors are agents of BJP” and accused them of “mauling the Constitution” to serve political interests.

Sibal argued that Vijay, as the leader of the single largest party in the Assembly, should be sworn in as Chief Minister and asked to prove his majority on the floor of the House. Referring to the Sarkaria Commission recommendations, he said there should be no preference for post-poll alliances when no grouping has secured a clear majority.

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Speaking to media, Sibal said, "I was hoping that by now the governor would have invited TVK to form the government... When governors become agents of the BJP, they do the bidding of the BJP... If it comes to a bill passed by the legislature, the government will not clear it, and in Bengal, now that the BJP is in power, they will clear it... Clearly, as of today, TVK does not have a majority in the house... The governor is clearly aware of the situation in Tamil Nadu. He must follow the dictum of the Supreme Court..."

The remarks came shortly after Vijay met Governor Arlekar for the second time in less than 24 hours at Lok Bhavan. During the meeting, the TVK leader reportedly reiterated his claim to form the government, asserting that constitutional convention favoured inviting the single largest party first.

Vijay had earlier approached the Governor on Wednesday to stake claim to power, but the request was reportedly turned down due to insufficient numbers in support of the party.