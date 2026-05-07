Tamil Nadu Governor Rejects Vijay’s Claim 2nd Time In 24 Hours, Asks Him To Show Majority Numbers First

Chennai: The formation of the new government in Tamil Nadu was once again delayed after Governor R. V. Arlekar declined to immediately invite C. Joseph Vijay to form the government, insisting that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) first show majority support.

The Governor and Vijay met for the second time in less than 24 hours at Lok Bhavan, a day after the actor-turned-politician’s first attempt to stake claim to power was turned down.

During the meeting, Vijay asserted that, as the leader of the single largest party in the Assembly, he should be allowed to take oath as Chief Minister, reported India TV.

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The Governor said that Vijay can take the oath only after the numbers are shown to ensure a stable government in the state. “As soon as the numbers are proven, Vijay can take the oath,” the Governor said, reported news agency ANI, citing sources.

The meeting marked Vijay’s second interaction with Arlekar in two days. On Wednesday, the TVK chief had submitted a list of supporting MLAs while formally staking a claim to form the government. However, the Governor declined the request, citing the lack of adequate numbers required to establish a majority.

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Meanwhile, CPI Tamil Nadu State Secretary M. Veerapandian also urged the Governor to invite Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government and allow the party to establish its majority on the floor of the Assembly. CPI(M) leader P Shanmugam said the decision on supporting TVK will be taken in the party meeting on Friday.

For the unversed, TVK secured 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, its effective strength in the House will come down to 107, as Vijay must vacate one of the two constituencies from which he contested. With the support of the Congress party’s five MLAs, the tally has risen to 112. Still, Vijay would need the backing of five more MLAs, as the majority mark in the 233-member Assembly stands at 117.

Earlier on Wednesday, the four elected MLAs of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) also met Vijay at his Chennai residence on Wednesday. Besides, the TVK chief has also written to VCK supremo Thol. Thirumavalavan and CPI(M), seeking their support for government formation.