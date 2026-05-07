Watch: TVK Supporters Return Disappointed From Vijay's Cancelled Oath Ceremony Venue

PTI

Chennai: TVK supporters from across the state flocked to the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, only to find the gates locked after Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony was postponed.

Many supporters, travelling from various parts of the state, both near and far, including Arumbakkam and Coimbatore, expressed deep disappointment and confusion upon finding the premises closed and without any official communication.

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“We came with so much joy thinking he would become the chief minister today, but there is nothing here. The gates are closed. It is very painful,” one of the supporters said while speaking to PTI.

Several supporters cited news reports and social media claims as the reason for arriving early on Thursday morning. Some supporters mentioned that they had travelled by public transport and waited for hours under the impression that an official declaration or event was imminent.

Read Also AIADMK Rejects Any Tie-Up With TVK As Vijay Falls Short Of Majority In Tamil Nadu Assembly

Meanwhile, Governor Rajendra Arlekar has reportedly asked TVK to secure the support of enough MLAs to reach the majority mark of 118. TVK has now reached out to the VCK, which has two MLAs, India Today reported. After receiving support from Congress, TVK now requires the backing of five more MLAs to reach the majority mark.