AIADMK Rejects Any Tie-Up With TVK As Vijay Falls Short Of Majority In Tamil Nadu Assembly |

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy on Wednesday denied the alliance with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, asserting that the "party would not support TVK" chief Vijay in any situation.

Speaking to reporters here, Munusamy said, "Whatever the situation is, AIADMK will not support TVK."

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly and is ten short of the majority mark. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.

TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu in a spectacular assembly polls debut, has secured the support of five Congress MLAs.Congress had fought the election as part of the DMK-led alliance but has decided to extend support to TVK.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is unlikely to take oath tomorrow as Chief Minister as the actor-turned politician firms up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said TVK "does not have official figures as of now", and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far.

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Earlier today, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan as part of government formation efforts.

Vijay himself won from both the constituencies, Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not limited to cinema.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today dissolved the state Legislative Assembly with effect from May 5.

The assembly was dissolved following recently concluded polls in the state in which Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, emerged as the single-largest party.

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