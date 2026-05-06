TMC Holds Key Meet After Bengal Defeat; 10 MLAs Skip Strategy Session

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Around 10 MLAs of the All India Trinamool Congress were absent from a crucial strategy meeting convened by party chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, raising eyebrows within political circles.

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The meeting, held at Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata, saw the attendance of nearly 70 of the party’s 80 newly elected legislators, along with senior leaders, MPs, and key functionaries, including Abhishek Banerjee.

The high-stakes huddle comes as the party begins internal consultations to chart its course after the electoral setback. Sources said the selection of the Leader of the Opposition is expected to be a major focus, along with discussions on the party’s strategy inside the Assembly.

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The TMC is also likely to consider forming a 10-member fact-finding committee to investigate alleged attacks on its workers across the state.

Banerjee is expected to reassure party legislators and emphasise unity during the challenging phase. Her recent assertion that the party had not truly lost the elections has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, intensifying the political atmosphere.