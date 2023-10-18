TV Journalist Sanket Upadhyay Resigns From NDTV; Says 'I Shall Have A New Professional Address' |

Renowned TV journalist Sanket Upadhyay has concluded his tenure with NDTV, where he served as a consulting editor for approximately four and a half years. While the exact reasons for Upadhyay's resignation and his next career move remain undisclosed, his departure marks the end of an era within the media giant.

Upadhyay took to his social media account on X to announce his departure from NDTV. Expressing about his soon ending career stint at NDTV, Upadhyay wrote, "My exciting second stint in NDTV will soon come to an end. This one is special."

"I shall have a new professional address. Soon," he wrote further in his post. He also thanked his viewers for the love, criticism and the affection they gave him while he was working for the NDTV.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aout Sanket Upadhyay's Career

Sanket Upadhyay re-entered NDTV in 2019, where he became a prominent face on both NDTV 24X7 and NDTV India channels. He anchored the prime time show 'Khabaron Ki Khabar' on NDTV India at 9 pm, in addition to hosting the long-standing Hindi debate show 'Muqabala' and the English debate show 'The Big Fight'.

Upadhyay, proficient in both English and Hindi, embarked on his television career with NDTV in 2005, initially serving on the city desk and later assuming the role of Lucknow bureau head for NDTV's English channel. Remarkably, he undertook significant responsibilities at the young age of 23.

His journalistic journey also led him to 'Times Now' in Delhi, where he contributed for over five years, covering diverse events, from natural disasters to elections. His role extended beyond reporting, as he occasionally anchored the show 'NewsHour', stepping in for the channel's editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami.

He also became an integral part of the 'India Today' group, where he served as an output in-charge and showcased his multifaceted abilities by reporting, anchoring and managing crucial responsibilities. His journey continued at 'CNN News 18', where he assumed the position of Deputy Executive Editor in 2016. Here, he managed day-to-day operations and hosted the channel's evening prime time show.

Second Innings With NDTV

Returning for his second stint with NDTV through 'India Ahead', Upadhyay resumed his role as Deputy Executive Editor. During this period, he made significant contributions to the channel's content and programming.

Upadhyay's exit comes months after the exit of prominent faces from the NDTV network. These include the founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy, as well as President Suparna Singh, chief strategist Arijit Chatterjee and senior journalist Ravish Kumar.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)