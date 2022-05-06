'Truth is important and truth is...': Prashant Kishor hits back after Nitish Kumar says his opinion 'not important'

Only a few hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asserted that he attached "no importance" to his administration's uncharitable assessment by election strategist Prashant Kishor, the latter has hit back.

Taking to Twitter, Kishor wrote, "Nitish ji is right – the truth is important and the truth is that after 30 years of Lalu-Nitish, Bihar is the poorest and most backward state." "A new thinking and effort is needed to change Bihar and this is possible only with the collective efforts of the people there," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar slammed Prashant Kishor and said his opinion was "not important" and also the people of the state know the work his government has done.

"You people know whether we have done good in Bihar or not. Someone's opinion is not important. What is important is the truth. People know our work. You all know what work has been done and how much work has been done," Nitish Kumar said. "Since you know, I request you to give the response yourself. When someone says anything, we should respond to the comments but in this case, you can do that yourself, since you know what the reality is," he added.

This had come after the election strategist on Thursday said the last 30 years under Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar had left Bihar the most backward and poor state in the country. He said if the state has to come in the category of advanced states, it cannot reach there walking on the same path as in the past 10-15 years. He contended that Kumar's administration had brought in economic growth but did not succeed in propelling Bihar for a great leap forward, a reason why the state was still at the bottom of the country in terms of various development indices.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 08:08 PM IST