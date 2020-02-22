Trump's Ahmedabad visit cost pegged around Rs 115 crore

Gandhinagar: Now it can be told. That US President Donald Trump and first lady Melanie are visiting Ahmedabad at the invitation of a public felicitation committee headed by city mayor Bijal Patel. Though the time she came to know of it herself still stays in the realm of conjecture.

The announcement which has invited social media reactions that oscillate between disbelief and despair has had tongues wagging ever since the official spokesperson of the External Affairs ministry alluded to the Donald Trump Public Felicitation Committee as the organisers of functions in which leaders of the opposition parties do not figure.

The delayed entry of the panel in the Ahmedabad part of the Trump visit and lack of details has led to speculation that it may be an afterthought to evade scrutiny of the huge expenditure being incurred on it. A local newspaper broadly calculated the expenditure incurred on the three hour Ahmedabad visit at around Rs 115 crores and then broke it down to suggest it meant Rs 64 lakhs for every minute spent or a lakh a second.