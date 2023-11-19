 'True that! JEETEGA INDIA': Congress Cheekily Teases BJP In Social Media Banter Over Cricket Wishes
The friendly banter between the two political parties engaged in friendly banter on their X (formerly Twitter) platforms, which was appreciated by the microblogging site's users.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Representative Image

They say cricket unites a nation' and this was proved true today in a lighthearted exchange on social media between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress most-awaited the India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 final.

The BJP, through its official handle, expressed confidence in Team India, saying, "Come on Team India. We believe in you." The Congress, in a playful response, stated, "True that! JEETEGA INDIA."

The friendly banter between the two political parties engaged in friendly banter on their X (formerly Twitter) platforms, which was appreciated by the microblogging site's users. Some said they were pleased to see cricket uniting the staunch rival political parties. However, others noted that the Congress must have alluded "JEETEGA INDIA" to its INDIA bloc.

Earlier in the day, leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had extended their best wishes to the Indian cricket team.

article-image

