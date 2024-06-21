Trouble For YSRCP Chief Doesn't Seem To End As TDP Attacks Jagan Mohan Reddy With 'Furniture Chor' Charge

The elections have concluded in Andhra Pradesh, but the series of attacks and counterattacks continues in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu's TDP ousted the YSRCP government by winning 135 out of 175 seats in the recently concluded assembly election. Since Naidu became Chief Minister, alleged wrongdoings during Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure have begun to surface publicly.

After accusing former CM of constructing a Rs 500-crore "Raja Mahal" in Visakhapatnam as a camp office, the TDP is now labeling the former Jagan Reddy as a 'furniture chor' (thief). TDP leaders have alleged that Reddy took furnishings and fittings worth crores at his residence in Tadepalli, which were purchased using taxpayers' money.

Notably, the term was first used by YSRCP against TDP leader and former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao. In 2019, after Jagan Mohan Reddy became chief minister, multiple cases were filed against Rao. In one case, he was accused of moving furniture from the assembly to his house in Guntur. Shortly after Andhra Pradesh charged him with theft, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan by his daughter in their house in Hyderabad. At the time, Chandrababu Naidu blamed the YSRCP government for Rao's death.

Now, Chandrababu Naidu's son and state IT minister, Nara Lokesh, has taken a jab at the former chief minister, asking when he plans to return the furniture.

A police complaint has been filed by TDP Mahila wing leader Tejaswini in Anantapur, accusing former CM and his associates forced Kodela Siva Prasad to suicide through humiliation.

Dismissing the allegations, a YSR Congress leader stated that Reddy has already written to the state government, offering to pay for all the furniture and fittings on his premises.

Rushikonda Building Row

TDP has accused Jagan reddy of splurging the taxpayers' money for for an extravagant complex of seven buildings on Rushikonda Hills. TDP leaders have dubbed the construction as "Raja Mahal" of Jagan. It is alleged that Rs 500-crore complex was built as his residence and camp office.

YSR Congress in a social media post said, "The buildings in Rushikonda are government-owned assets and not private property. They do not belong to anyone. These buildings were constructed keeping in mind the priority given to Visakhapatnam by the previous government. It is up to the present government how to use them.”

However, former tourism minister RK Roja Selvamani during a press conference in February this year has said that a three-member committee, appointed by the then State Cabinet, had recommended utilising the Rushikonda buildings as the CM’s camp office. She also mentioned that CM hasn't decided on the proposal.

It remains to be seen how Chandrababu Naidu's government will handle the property.

Praja Vedika

In 2019, one of the first actions taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was to demolish a Praja Vedika (government hall) built near Naidu's house in Vijayawada's Undavalli at a cost of ₹8.9 crore. Despite Naidu's request to preserve it, the structure was bulldozed after being declared illegal.