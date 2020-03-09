Trouble for Congress in MP: Kamal Nath rushes back to Bhopal after Scindia and MLAs go 'incommunicado'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday evening rushed back to Bhopal after cutting short his visit to Delhi in the wake of senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and a group of MLAs suddenly going 'incommunicado', causing ripples in state political circles.

Immediately after landing in Bhopal, Nath went into a huddle with veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh and other senior ministerial colleagues at the CM's residence, sources said.

In a curious political development amid reports of infighting in the state Congress and allegations of poaching, Scindia and at least 17 MLAs who are believed to be supporting him suddenly became 'incommunicado' by switching off their mobile phones, triggering speculations.

While calls made to Scindia by PTI remained unanswered, mobile phones of at least six ministers who are supporters of the Guna royal are switched off.