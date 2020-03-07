Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh pull out all stops to save government

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his former counterpart Digvijaya Singh are pulling out all the stops to save the government.

Both Nath and Singh discussed about how to stop the disgruntled legislators from crossing over to the BJP.

They also talked about how to target the leaders who were trying to form BJP government in the state.

After discussing with some of the legislators, Nath asked the officers to deal with their pending work.

Nath has spoken to BJP legislator Narayan Tripathi for half an hour.

Nath also talked to the ministers and held a meeting of the political affairs committee.

Ministers Tarun Bhanot, Sajjan Singh Verma, Govind Singh and Jaiwardhan Singh were present at the meeting.

They were told to do the work of legislators who may switch over to the BJP.

The ministers were also told to discuss with the legislators who are under their charge. The strategy to be adopted during the assembly session also came up at the discussion.

Govt set to tighten noose around BJP leaders

The government is all set to tighten its noose around the BJP leaders through police. On Saturday, Bhind police questioned elder brother of MLA Arvind Bhadauria, Devendra Bhadauria.

Ex-home minister Bhupendra Singh has been deprived of Y-cadre security. The police have been told to tighten the noose around those BJP leaders who are trying contact Congress legislators to topple the government.

Party leaders give long to do list to Nath

Congress leaders are putting up a long list of work before Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Besides transfers, they are also talking about other work. Chief Minister has told the officers to get the work done as early as possible. This has, however, sent the officers into a tizzy.