Tripura: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to campaign for civic polls

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, along with TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen and West Bengal spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, will campaign for Tripura civic polls.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, a total of nine TMC leaders including five MLAs have reached Tripura on Wednesday and will be stationed there till the polls are over.

Notably, the 60 municipal corporations there are going for polls on November 23 and the counting will be on November 28.

The TMC sources also confirmed that Murshidabad’s Shamserganj MLA Amirul Islam has been given charge of Sepaijala district of Tripura and Cooch Behar’s former MLA Parthapratim Roy will assist him.

Birbhum’s Labpur MLA Abhijit Singha will look after Khowai district and South Burdwan’s MLA Kokhan Das will assist him.

Chapadani MLA Arindam Guin will take care of Ambasa district and East Midnapore’s TMC district president Suprakash Giri will assist him.

Tripura TMC leader Ashish Lal Singha said that the TMC leaders from West Bengal will help them fight the BJP in the upcoming civic polls.

Asked about Abhishek’s visit to Tripura ahead of the polls, Ashish said that Abhishek’s visit will give an impetus to the party cadres to give a tough fight to the saffron camp.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 09:30 PM IST