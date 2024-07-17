 Tripura Govt Announces Financial Assistance For Ganda Twisa Violence Victims & Their Families
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Agartala (Tripura): In the wake of the tragic incident that recently occurred in Ganda Twisa, the Tripura government has announced immediate financial assistance for people affected by the violence.

Officials said that the government aims to expedite relief measures to support the victims and their families.

About The Financial Assistance

The state administration has allocated funds from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, along with additional resources from the Disaster Relief Fund. This financial aid includes a substantial amount for the rehabilitation and compensation of the victims.

The government has decided to provide Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, while those with severe injuries will receive Rs 2 lakh each. Additionally, Rs 1 lakh will be given to individuals who have sustained minor injuries.

District authorities have been instructed to swiftly process and distribute the financial aid. Affected families are urged to contact local administrative offices to facilitate the necessary procedures. The Tripura government emphasizes its commitment to ensuring timely and adequate assistance to all those impacted by the incident.

The administration has also assured that efforts will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further support as needed. This initiative underscores the government's dedication to addressing the immediate needs of its citizens and aiding in their recovery process.

Tripura Govt Announces Financial Assistance For Ganda Twisa Violence Victims & Their Families

