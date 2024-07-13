Tripura: Shop Vandalism & Arson Lead To Internet Suspension After Alleged Mob Lynching Of Youth

In the Gandatvisa area of Tripura, communal tensions have arisen following the alleged mob lynching of a tribal student. In response to this tension, several houses and shops have been attacked. Consequently, Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

This region is located in the Dhalai district of the state. According to reports, five days ago, tribal student Parmeshwar Riang died from injuries sustained in the alleged mob lynching. To maintain peace, authorities have also suspended internet services for 24 hours.

According to an India Today NE report, Tripura Police have arrested four individuals following the death of the youth.

The altercation that occurred between two groups at a fair on July 7 turned violent, resulting in injuries to Parameswar Reang, who died on Friday while undergoing treatment at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala, according to the report.

The news of his death caused unrest in the region. Villagers demanded action against those responsible for hurting Reang.

To bring the situation under control, the district administration has deployed heavy forces on the ground.

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma appeals for peace

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma has condemned the attack on Parmeshwar Reang in a social media post.

Taking to X on Friday, he wrote, "I condemn the murder of Parmeshwar Reang in Gandatwisa. I have personally spoken to the highest police authority and demanded that the culprits be charged under relevant IPC sections. I also appeal for peace and restraint. I will personally go and meet the family. We demand justice."

An untoward incident is being used by some anti-social elements to stoke hatred: Dhalai Police

The Dhalai police stated on social media, "An untoward incident has occurred resulting in the death of one person. This incident is being used by some anti-social elements to stoke hatred and commit offences such as arson and looting. We inform all citizens of Tripura that all senior officers, along with sufficient security forces, are camping and patrolling in Ganda Twisa, and the situation is under control. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been issued by the SDM of Ganda Twisa, prohibiting the assembly of more than five people in and around the Ganda Twisa sub-division. Kindly refrain from posting, sharing, or expressing any communal sentiments, as it will amount to an offence under the IPC and IT Act. Any deviation will be strictly dealt with."