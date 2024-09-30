 Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Takes Oath As The Acting Governor Of Mizoram
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Takes Oath As The Acting Governor Of Mizoram

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Takes Oath As The Acting Governor Of Mizoram

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was born on 31st March 1949 to the late N. Ram Reddy and the late Hanumayamma in Ganuga Banda Village, Nalgonda District, Telangana. He is married to Renuka Nallu with the couple having three sons. Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was a three-time legislator in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1983, 1985 and 1999.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Takes Oath As The Acting Governor Of Mizoram | RajBhavan Tripura | X

Aizawl: Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura was sworn in to take additional charge as the Governor of Mizoram at the Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan in Aizawl on Monday.

He will hold the office "during the absence on leave" of the incumbent Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was administered the oath of office by Justice Nelson Sailo, Judge, Gauhati High Court.

Read Also
Tripura: Assam Rifles Recovers 2.6 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth ₹52 Crore In Khayerpur; Visuals Surface
article-image

The warrant issued by the President of India was read out by Dr Renu Sharma, Chief Secretary.

FPJ Shorts
From Mumbaichi Mauli To Durgabari Samiti, 5 Must-Visit Iconic Durga Pandals in Mumbai
From Mumbaichi Mauli To Durgabari Samiti, 5 Must-Visit Iconic Durga Pandals in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Supreme Court Clears Brownfield International Airport Construction at Nagpur
Maharashtra: Supreme Court Clears Brownfield International Airport Construction at Nagpur
IND vs BAN: Team India Achieves Fastest Team 50 In Test History As Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Go Berserk In Kanpur
IND vs BAN: Team India Achieves Fastest Team 50 In Test History As Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Go Berserk In Kanpur
UP Accident: 4 People Killed, 1 Injured After Car Collides With Tractor In Noida's Sector 24; Visuals Surface
UP Accident: 4 People Killed, 1 Injured After Car Collides With Tractor In Noida's Sector 24; Visuals Surface

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Speaker Lalbiakzama, Home Minister K.Sapdanga, other Cabinet Ministers, Minister of states, Lok Sabha MP, Chief Secretary, DGP and other special invitees.

About Tripura Governot Indra Sena Reddy Nallu

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was born on 31st March 1949 to the late N. Ram Reddy and the late Hanumayamma in Ganuga Banda Village, Nalgonda District, Telangana. He is married to Renuka Nallu with the couple having three sons.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was a three-time legislator in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1983, 1985 and 1999.

He held the post of BJP state president in 2003. In 2014, he was also appointed as national general secretary of the party.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Accident: 4 People Killed, 1 Injured After Car Collides With Tractor In Noida's Sector 24;...

UP Accident: 4 People Killed, 1 Injured After Car Collides With Tractor In Noida's Sector 24;...

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Takes Oath As The Acting Governor Of Mizoram

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Takes Oath As The Acting Governor Of Mizoram

'Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks Were Not Distasteful But Patriotic,' Says Party's...

'Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks Were Not Distasteful But Patriotic,' Says Party's...

Bihar Accident: 3 People Killed, 15 Others Injured After Speeding Bus Crashes Into Truck On NH-19 In...

Bihar Accident: 3 People Killed, 15 Others Injured After Speeding Bus Crashes Into Truck On NH-19 In...

UP: Woman Beats Islamic Preacher With Slipper For Allegedly Molesting Her Daughter, Video Surfaces...

UP: Woman Beats Islamic Preacher With Slipper For Allegedly Molesting Her Daughter, Video Surfaces...