Tripura: 11 Bangladeshis Apprehended At Agartala Railway Station For Entering India Illegally

Agartala: In a late-evening operation on Saturday, authorities apprehended eleven Bangladeshi nationals (5 females and 6 males) from Agartala Railway Station.

They were caught attempting to enter India illegally, reportedly with intentions to travel to various cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Odisha via train.

Case Registered Against The People Involved

A case has been registered against these individuals and they will be presented before the court on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as MD Sujan Rana (20), Azizul Shaik (30), MD Limon (19), Nargis Akhtar (34), MD Yousuf Ali (35), MD Sahidul Islam (26), Nipa Mandal (27), Akhe Begam (35), Omi Akhtar (35), Sajib Ali (19) and Asma Biswas (36).

Statement Of Officer-In-Charge

Speaking to ANI, Officer-In-Charge, Tapas Das said, "Agartala GRP (Government Railway Police) has registered a case in this regard and the accused will be presented before the court tomorrow."

The incident has drawn attention after the ongoing issues of illegal immigration across the Bangladesh-India border, prompting heightened vigilance from authorities.

Earlier, on Wednesday, it was reported that four Bangladeshi women and one Indian citizen were arrested at Agartala railway station shortly before they were about to board trains to Ahmedabad and Pune.

The arrested individuals are identified as Meem Sultana (23), Rubaiya Sultana alias Asha (20), Ritu Begam (28), and Jyoti Khatun (20) all residents of Bangladesh. The Indian citizen was identified as Kashem Miah (24), a resident of Sepahijala, Tripura. The arrests were made by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala station.

The detained Bangladeshi individuals had reportedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh. The investigation revealed that some of the Bangladeshi nationals intended to travel to Ahmedabad, while others were planning to go to Pune by train.

Md Kashem Miah, a resident of Sepahijala in Tripura, is believed to be the facilitator, helping in the illegal entry and travel of these individuals within India.

The GRP has registered a case at the Agartala Police Station, and the accused will be presented in His Majesty's Court tomorrow.