Trinamool Congress’ Mahalaya pledge to win voter’s confidence

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday used the opportunity of Mahalaya, which signals the ushering in of Durga Puja, to reiterate her commitment towards the people of her state. It was also a way of Mamata to further banish earlier rumours of government ban on celebrations amidst the pandemic. Mamata and other Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders took the pledge of Mahalaya Protishruti or the pledge to serve the community by bringing the joys of Durga Puja to those who have had to battle the twin crisis of Covid-19 and Amphan.

“On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, I extend my warm regards to one & all. Although #COVID19 has restricted how we celebrate festivals, we shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja. To this end & to lighten up every home, I undertake #MahalayaProtishruti,” read Mamata’s tweet.

Meanwhile, PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Mahalaya. "This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with strength to overcome the global pandemic. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone's life. May our planet prosper! Shubho Mahalaya!" he said in a tweet. Incidentally, it is also the prime minister's birthday on Thursday.