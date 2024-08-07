'Tributes To Asia's 1st Nobel Laureate,' Congress Pays Homage To Rabindranath Tagore On His 83rd Death Anniversary

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore | Photo: Twitter/@PrasanthSbjp

New Delhi: The Congress Party on Wednesday paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his death anniversary, remembering the legendary poet and philosopher as the voice of India's spiritual heritage.

The party hailed Tagore's vision of unity and diversity, which continues to inspire patriotism through his iconic song Jana Gana Mana.

In a post on X, the Congress party said, "Tributes to Asia's 1st Nobel Laureate, Rabindranath Tagore. Gurudev's legacy as the voice of India's spiritual heritage endures. His vision of unity & diversity shines through in Jana Gana Mana, inspiring patriotism during the freedom struggle & beyond."

About Rabindranath Tagore

Born in Calcutta (present-day Kolkata) on May 7, 1861, Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to receive the Nobel Prize. He passed away this very day in the year 1941.

Tagore, who reshaped Bengali literature, holds the distinction of being the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize in the year 1913 for his book of songs, 'Gitanjali' (Song Offerings).

Tagore has penned several renowned poems, songs, and literary works including the national anthem of India - Jana Gana Mana.

The Bard Of Bengal

Referred to as the 'Bard of Bengal', Tagore started writing poetry at the young age of eight. As an exponent of the 'Bengal Renaissance', he advanced a vast canon which comprised of paintings, hundreds of texts, sketches, and doodles, and around two thousand songs.

His work reshaped Bengali literature and music and also changed Indian art in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

One of Tagore's most famous novels, 'Ghare-Baire' (The Home and the World), was adapted into a movie of the same name by India's Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray.

Notably, two of his compositions were chosen as national anthems of two countries, which are India's Jana Gana Mana and Bangladesh's 'Amar Shonar Bangla' (My Golden Bengal).