Remembering Rabindranath Tagore On His 83rd Death Anniversary: 7 Life-Altering Quotes By The Bard Of Bengal

By: Rahul M | August 07, 2024
Rabindranath Tagore was a Bengali poet, story writer, philosopher, playwright, essayist, painter, and song composer. On his 83rd death anniversary, let's have a look on some of his most inspirational quotes
All images from Pinterest
"Most people believe the mind to be a mirror, more or less accurately reflecting the world outside them, not realizing on the contrary that the mind is itself the principal element of creation" - Rabindranath Tagore
"It is very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple" - Rabindranath Tagore
"If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door- or I’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present" - Rabindranath Tagore
"Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers, but to be fearless in facing them. Let me not beg for the stilling of my pain, but for the heart to conquer it" - Rabindranath Tagore
"I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy" - Rabindranath Tagore
"Do not say, ‘It is morning,’ and dismiss it with a name of yesterday. See it for the first time as a newborn child that has no name" - Rabindranath Tagore