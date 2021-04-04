Travelling to Assam from Mumbai, Bengaluru? COVID-19 negative report compulsory

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and Bengaluru, in a bid to avoid the spread of virus the Assam state government has made it compulsory for travellers to provide negative RT-PCR report those coming from Mumbai and Bengaluru. The coronavirus situation has worsened in the capital cities of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

"All air travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru arriving at any airport in Assam need to carry a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 72 hours of arrival," news agency ANI reported quoting from an order of Assam government. The new rule will come into effect from April 9.

Both Maharashtra and Karnataka are among the states which have been cited as major hotspots by the Centre over rise in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra is the worst hit, recording 49,447 new cases of the infection on Saturday.