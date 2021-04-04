Mumbai: People flock to Shivaji Park despite increase in COVID-19 cases

Despite an alarming situation in Maharashtra due to increasing COVID-19 cases, people were seen playing cricket at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai on Sunday.

The people in the park were seen flouting social distancing norms, and many were also seen without masks.

Mumbai on Friday reported 9,090 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 5,322 people have recovered from the disease in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,66,365.

The active number of COVID cases in the city stands at 62,187. Mumbai recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,751.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, 37,821 people have recovered from the diseases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315.

The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,01,172. With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll mounts to 55,656 in Maharashtra.