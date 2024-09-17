Tragic! Woman Dies Of Heart Attack In Gujarat's Valsad During Son's Birthday Party; Video

In a tragic incident, mother died of a heart attack during her son's birthday party in Gujarat's Valsad district on Saturday. The heart-wrenching scene was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The family celebration was in full swing as everyone was enjoying the birthday party of the five-year-old son, with guests coming and going. The birthday boy, Gaurik, was with his mother, Yaminiben, and father on stage. Suddenly, Yaminiben collapsed. The people nearby immediately helped her and rushed her to the nearest hospital. However, after examination, doctors declared Yaminiben dead. This incident plunged the joyful atmosphere of the family into mourning.

Incident captured on CCTV

In the CCTV footage, family members and relatives can be seen dancing to the DJ’s music. The birthday boy's mother, Yaminiben, and his father were seen enjoying themselves on stage. Suddenly, Yaminiben leaned her head on her husband’s shoulder and collapsed on the stage. Panic ensued at the party following this shocking incident. Yaminiben’s family is now in deep grief, and their condition is extremely pitiable.

Birthday joy turns into mourning

In recent years, the number of heart disease cases has risen in the country. Nowadays, people are suffering heart attacks even while walking, dancing, or working out at the gym. Previously, heart attacks were commonly seen in people aged 60-65, but recently, this issue has been observed in individuals as young as 20 to 40 years old.