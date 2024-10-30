Tragic! Unaware Of His Death, Visually Impaired Elderly Couple Lives With Son's Body For 4 Days In Hyderabad's Blinds Colony (Video)

Rachakonda Police

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident from Hyderabad’s Blinds Colony, an elderly, visually challenged couple lived with the body of their deceased son for four days, unaware of his death. The situation only came to light after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the home and alerted the police on Monday.

Deceased Was Struggling With Alcoholism

The deceased, 30-year-old Pramod, lived with his parents, Kaluva Ramana, a retired government employee and his wife, Shantikumari, in a rented apartment. According to reports, Pramod had been struggling with alcoholism following a separation from his wife, who left him and took their two daughters. The family’s isolation was compounded by Ramana and Shantikumari’s advanced age, visual impairment and limited mobility, leaving them especially vulnerable and unable to seek help.

According to a NDTV report, Nagole police station officer Surya Nayak reported that the elderly couple, both in their sixties, had attempted to call out to Pramod for food and water but received no response. Their weakened voices likely went unheard by neighbours, further delaying any external intervention.

When local police arrived at the home, they found the couple in a semi-conscious state, suffering from dehydration and malnutrition. Emergency personnel provided them with food and water before arranging for medical care.

Heartfelt Response by Police: Nagole SHO and Team Aid Elderly Couple in Distress



On 28.10.2024 In a deeply saddening incident, @NagolePS Police, led by SHO Sri. Surya Nayak responded to a #Dial100 call from neighbors regarding a foul smell from a home in Blinds Colony, Nagole.… pic.twitter.com/XK0w7XgT27 — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) October 29, 2024

Possible Reason Behind Pramod's Death

The police believe that Pramod passed away in his sleep four to five days prior, possibly due to health complications exacerbated by his alcoholism. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Following the discovery, police contacted the couple's elder son, Pradeep, who lives elsewhere in Hyderabad. Pradeep has now taken responsibility for his parents’ care, ensuring that they have a safe living environment.