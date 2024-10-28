 Telangana Shocker: Denied ₹8 Cr, Woman Kills Husband, Drives 800 KM To Karnataka For Dumping Body; Police Check Over 500 CCTVs To Solve Murder Mystery
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Shocker: Denied ₹8 Cr, Woman Kills Husband, Drives 800 KM To Karnataka For Dumping Body; Police Check Over 500 CCTVs To Solve Murder Mystery

Telangana Shocker: Denied ₹8 Cr, Woman Kills Husband, Drives 800 KM To Karnataka For Dumping Body; Police Check Over 500 CCTVs To Solve Murder Mystery

Police found that the accused Niharika had demanded a large sum of money Rs 8 crore from Ramesh, who refused. Angered by this, she collaborated with Nikhil and Ankur to plot his murder, allegedly motivated by her desire for wealth

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Karnataka: The shocking discovery of a burnt, unidentified body in a coffee plantation in Karnataka’s Kodagu district has exposed a shocking murder plot. Police investigations have revealed that 54-year-old businessman from Telangana, Ramesh, reported missing weeks earlier, was murdered by his wife, Niharika, her lover Nikhil and an accomplice, Ankur. The three were arrested after police linked the charred remains to Ramesh’s disappearance.

Body Discovered At Coffee Plantation

On October 8, Kodagu police found a severely burned body at a coffee plantation near Suntikoppa. Lacking initial clues, they scanned CCTV footage from the surrounding area and noticed a suspicious red Mercedes Benz, which was later traced to Ramesh. When police contacted his wife, Niharika, who had reported him missing, they grew suspicious and began investigating her further.

Read Also
Shocker! Wife Kills Husband After Falling For His Friend In MP’s Gwalior; Arrested Along With...
article-image

According to an NDTV report, as the investigation progressed, police identified Niharika as a key suspect. Taken into custody, she eventually confessed, implicating her lover, Nikhil, a veterinary doctor and Ankur, whom she had met during a previous imprisonment.

FPJ Shorts
Healthy Banter Exchange! McLaren Chief Zak Brown Spoils Ferrari Mexico GP Celebrations, Carlos Sainz Returns Favour; Video
Healthy Banter Exchange! McLaren Chief Zak Brown Spoils Ferrari Mexico GP Celebrations, Carlos Sainz Returns Favour; Video
Delhi To Face Water Shortage Till November 1 Due To High Ammonia Content In Yamuna
Delhi To Face Water Shortage Till November 1 Due To High Ammonia Content In Yamuna
Maharashtra Elections 2024: CM Shinde, Dy CM Ajit Pawar To File Nominations Today Amid Show Of Strength; VIDEO
Maharashtra Elections 2024: CM Shinde, Dy CM Ajit Pawar To File Nominations Today Amid Show Of Strength; VIDEO
SBI, PNB & Bank Of Baroda In Green As PSB Shares Roar Back In Form After A Gloomy Week
SBI, PNB & Bank Of Baroda In Green As PSB Shares Roar Back In Form After A Gloomy Week

Niharika had a troubled past, marked by family difficulties, early marriage and involvement in financial fraud, which led to her imprisonment. She later met Ankur in prison and eventually married Ramesh, who provided her with a comfortable lifestyle.

Motive & Murder Plot

Police found that Niharika had demanded a large sum of money Rs 8 crore from Ramesh, who refused. Angered by this, she collaborated with Nikhil and Ankur to plot his murder, allegedly motivated by her desire for wealth, according to the report.

Read Also
Shocker! Woman Kills Husband For Trying To Marry Daughter-In-Law, Molesting Granddaughter In Madhya...
article-image

On October 1, the three strangled Ramesh to death in Uppal, Hyderabad. After taking cash from his residence, they drove with his body over 800 km to Kodagu, where they set it ablaze on a coffee estate and returned to Hyderabad. Niharika later filed a missing person report to deflect suspicion.

500 CCTVs Checked To Solve Murder Mystery

Kodagu police, led by Chief Ramarajan, faced challenges in identifying the body and tracking down the suspects due to the extent of destruction at the crime scene. However, analyzing CCTV footage from over 500 cameras, they traced the red Mercedes back to Telangana and confirmed it belonged to Ramesh. This evidence, combined with Niharika’s confession, led to the arrests.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Shocker: Denied ₹8 Cr, Woman Kills Husband, Drives 800 KM To Karnataka For Dumping Body;...

Telangana Shocker: Denied ₹8 Cr, Woman Kills Husband, Drives 800 KM To Karnataka For Dumping Body;...

Delhi To Face Water Shortage Till November 1 Due To High Ammonia Content In Yamuna

Delhi To Face Water Shortage Till November 1 Due To High Ammonia Content In Yamuna

Bihar: Couple Brutally Beaten By Miscreants After Being Found In Secluded Spot In Jamui; Shocking...

Bihar: Couple Brutally Beaten By Miscreants After Being Found In Secluded Spot In Jamui; Shocking...

'Salman Khan Should Apologise To Bishnoi Community If Their Sentiments Have Been Hurt,' Says BKU...

'Salman Khan Should Apologise To Bishnoi Community If Their Sentiments Have Been Hurt,' Says BKU...

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In Garden City, Average Temperatures To Hover Around...

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In Garden City, Average Temperatures To Hover Around...