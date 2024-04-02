Tragic! Noida Woman Beaten To Death By Husband, In-Laws After Her Family Fails To Give Fortuner In Dowry

In Greater Noida, a woman was beaten to death by her husband and his family members over dowry demands. According to reports, the husband and his family had demanded Rs 21 lakh in cash and a Toyota Fortuner car.

Victim's brother, Deepak, alleged in his complaint to the police that they received a call from Karishma informing them about the assault she faced from her husband Vikas and his parents and siblings. Upon reaching the house to check on her, they found Sarita's lifeless body.

Victim's family alleges physical and mental torture

According to NDTV report, Karishma and Vikas were married in December 2022, and they resided with Vikas's family in Kheda Chauganpur village of Greater Noida's Ecotech-3. According to Deepak, Karishma's family provided gold worth Rs 11 lakh and an SUV to the groom's family at the time of the wedding. However, Vikas's family continued to demand more dowry over the years and allegedly subjected her to physical and mental abuse.

Read Also Indore: Five Including Husband Booked For Dowry Death

Situation worsened after girl child's birth

The situation worsened after she gave birth to a girl, and despite attempts to resolve the differences through numerous panchayat meetings in Vikas's village, the abuse persisted, as claimed by Deepak. Subsequently, Karishma's family allegedly paid an additional Rs 10 lakh to Vikas's family, but the mistreatment continued.

According to Deepak, Vikas's family recently demanded a new Fortuner car and an additional Rs 21 lakh from Karishma.