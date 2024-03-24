Tragic! Fire In Uttar Pradesh's Pallavapuram Claims 4 Children's Lives; Parents Injured

Four children were killed and their parents injured in a fire at their home in the Pallavapuram area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Janata Colony of Pallavapuram late on Saturday. The fire started from a short circuit while a mobile phone was being charged, they said.

मेरठ: मोबाइल चार्जिंग करते वक्त शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग में 4 बच्चों {सारिका(10), निहारिका(8), गोलू(6) और कल्लू(5)} की जलकर दर्दनाक मौत, बच्चों की मां बबीता(37) को गंभीर हालत में दिल्ली के एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया है, जबकि पिता की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।pic.twitter.com/1m7dhcUeyC — Ali Sohrab (@007AliSohrab) March 24, 2024

The victims have been identified as Sarika (10), eight-year-old Niharika, six-year-old Sanskar alias Golu and four-year-old Kalu. Their parents Johny (41) and Babita (37) were injured, they added.

They were rushed to a hospital where the four children died during treatment. Johny is said to be out of danger but Babita's condition is critical, the police said.

Johny told the police that the fire broke out while charging a mobile phone. There was a short circuit and the bed sheet caught fire.

A probe is underway, the police said.