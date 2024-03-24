 Tragic! Fire In Uttar Pradesh's Pallavapuram Claims 4 Children's Lives; Parents Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTragic! Fire In Uttar Pradesh's Pallavapuram Claims 4 Children's Lives; Parents Injured

Tragic! Fire In Uttar Pradesh's Pallavapuram Claims 4 Children's Lives; Parents Injured

The fire started from a short circuit while a mobile phone was being charged, according to the authorities.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
article-image

Four children were killed and their parents injured in a fire at their home in the Pallavapuram area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Janata Colony of Pallavapuram late on Saturday. The fire started from a short circuit while a mobile phone was being charged, they said.

The victims have been identified as Sarika (10), eight-year-old Niharika, six-year-old Sanskar alias Golu and four-year-old Kalu. Their parents Johny (41) and Babita (37) were injured, they added.

They were rushed to a hospital where the four children died during treatment. Johny is said to be out of danger but Babita's condition is critical, the police said.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Students suffer burn injuries after school van catches fire
article-image

Johny told the police that the fire broke out while charging a mobile phone. There was a short circuit and the bed sheet caught fire.

A probe is underway, the police said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tragic! Fire In Uttar Pradesh's Pallavapuram Claims 4 Children's Lives; Parents Injured

Tragic! Fire In Uttar Pradesh's Pallavapuram Claims 4 Children's Lives; Parents Injured

Uttarakhand Congress Spokesperson Deepak Balutia Resigns After Party Announces Prakash Joshi As...

Uttarakhand Congress Spokesperson Deepak Balutia Resigns After Party Announces Prakash Joshi As...

'Don't Know Who Gave Us Money': TMC's Kunal Ghosh Claims Having Dropbox Outside Party Office

'Don't Know Who Gave Us Money': TMC's Kunal Ghosh Claims Having Dropbox Outside Party Office

Rajasthan: Dumper Crushes 5 To Death In Jhalawar After Altercation; Visual Surfaces

Rajasthan: Dumper Crushes 5 To Death In Jhalawar After Altercation; Visual Surfaces

UP Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death Over Love Affair In Ambedkar Nagar, 7 Arrested

UP Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death Over Love Affair In Ambedkar Nagar, 7 Arrested