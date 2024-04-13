TRAGIC: Families Distraught After 5 Youths Drown In Hazara Canal Of UP's Kasganj; Visuals Surface | X

In one of the most tragic incidents that was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, 5 young men died of drowning in Hazara canal. The deceased were identified as Shahid, Abhishek, Salman, Asif, and Jahid, aged between 16 and 22, all residents of Etah district. A group of nine youths entered the Hazara canal in the Nadrai area of the district on Friday for a bath. However, they slipped into deep water and started drowning due to the strong current. As soon as the passers by heard noises of screaming, police and rescue teams were informed who immediately sprung into action and managed to rescue four of the group of 9.

As per an ANI report, "Local police, along with the SDRF teams, started the rescue operation and fetched out two bodies on Friday only. On Saturday, rescue operations were relaunched, and three more dead bodies were fetched out and sent for post-mortem."

आज दिनांक 11.04.2024 को जनपद के थाना कासगंज क्षेत्रान्तर्गत ग्राम ततारपुर के समीप नहर में 05 युवकों के डूबने की घटना के सम्बन्ध में पुलिस अधीक्षक कासगंज श्रीमती अपर्णा रजत कौशिक द्वारा दी गयी बाइट । pic.twitter.com/VE56XySt77 — KASGANJ POLICE (@kasganjpolice) April 11, 2024

Multiple such incidents within 24 hours

This was a day after Two girls of the same family, aged 13 and 9 respectively, who were sisters, died while bathing in a pond in Ratibad on Friday morning, the police said. The duo had gone to the pond along with their mother, who had to work in the farm fields.

In another incident reported on Friday, two of the four friends who went swimming in a well near Bharti Vidyapeeth Tekdi in the Satara area died of drowning. The deceased have been identified as Vaibhav Subhash More (23, Satana, Nashik) and Sachin Seshrao Kale (28, Satara area). Vaibhav was swimming, with the thermocol tied to his back, but the thermocol broke into two, and he began to drown. He cried for help, and Sachin went near him to assist. Vaibhav, who was very frightened, hugged Sachin tightly, and Sachin could not do anything. Both of them drowned in the well. The other two friends came out of the well and called nearby residents for help.