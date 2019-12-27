Tragic December: 77 children die in a month in Kota hospital

The report further states that the 10 children who died over 48 hours were critical and on ventilator support. It adds that five of them were just a day old and died within a few hours if being admitted.

Of the other five deaths, 3 were on December 23, a five month old died due to acute pneumonia, a one and a half month old died due to a congenital heart disease and a seven year old due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. On December 24 a one and a half month old died due to seizure disorder and a two month old died due to acute pneumonia.

The government hospital in Kota gets critical patients from Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran districts. Critical patients from Madhya Pradesh also come here for treatment.

As per records the hospital reported 1198 deaths in 2014 and 940 deaths have been reported till December 24 in 2019.

"As per the national NICU records 20% infant deaths are acceptable. In kota the death percent is 10 to 15 percent. This is not alarming as most of these children were admitted in a critical condition from Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar and even Madhya Pradesh," said Dr A L Bairwa, head of paediatrics, JK Lon hospital.