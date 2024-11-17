Tragic! 3 Girls Drown In Swimming Pool At Resort In Karnataka's Mangaluru; Shocking Visuals Surface

Swimming pool | Representational Image

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, three girls reportedly died after drowning in swimming pool of a resort in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday morning. The shocking incident of the girls drowning in the swimming pool was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows that the three women are drowning in the swimming pool and it can be seen in the video that they did not knew how to swim.

As per reports from NDTV, the incident incident occurred on Sunday morning at a resort in Ullal, Mangaluru when the girls entered the swimming pool. Their dead bodies were later found in the swimming pool by the resort staff, after which the police were called. They arrived on the spot and took the dead bodies of the women into their custody and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The police checked the CCTV cameras installed in the resort, after which they found out that the girls died after drowning in the swimming pool. The CCTV footage which surfaced on social media, shows that one of the girls entered the area where there was deep water in the swimming pool, due to which she starts drowning. Another girl who was accompanying her, attempted to rescue her, she also started drowning. The third girl also followed after which she also drowned into the swimming pool.

The deceased have been identified as Keerthana (21), Nishitha (21) and Parvathi (20) and were the residents of Mysuru. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday at 10:05 AM at the Vasco Resort in Someshwar Battapadi. The CCTV footage shows that there was no one present in the area near the swimming pool when the girls drowned. The incident could have been avoided, and the lives of the girls could have been saved, if there was a lifeguard present near the swimming pool when the incident occurred.