Tragic! 28-Year-Old Ayodhya Biker Dies In Fatal Collision With Nilgai Crossing Road, Horn Pierces Man's Chest; Video Surfaces

In a tragic accident on the national highway near Mithe village, within the jurisdiction of Inayat Nagar Thana area, a 28-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a Nilgai crossing the road.

According to reports, a biker sustained serious injuries in the accident. The animal's horns fatally pierced the man's chest during the collision. Identified as Mukesh Pandey, son of Surendra Nath Pandey from Vijayi Pathak village, Mukesh was en route to Inayat Nagar market when the tragic incident occurred. Near Mithe village, a Nilgai crossing the road collided with the biker, hurling him several meters away.

UP : अयोध्या में नीलगाय की टक्कर से 28 वर्षीय मुकेश पांडेय की मौत हो गई। नीलगाय दौड़ती हुई हाइवे पार कर रही थी। टकराकर बाइक सवार मुकेश के सीने में सींग घुस गए। pic.twitter.com/B43wWX4LrO — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 15, 2024

The fatal collision was captured on nearby CCTV footage. Both Mukesh and the Nilgai succumbed to their injuries. Local residents and passersby promptly rushed the injured biker to the district hospital via ambulance. Despite efforts, Mukesh passed away during treatment.

Following protocol, the Kotwali Nagar police arranged for a post-mortem examination of the body. Villagers revealed that Mukesh, married for nearly five years, leaves behind a four-year-old daughter named Pihu.