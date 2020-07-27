Trads vs Raytas? Understanding the caste-varna battle on RW Twitter

While the popular perception of the commentariat in India is to paint those on the right side of the divide as a monolithic block which loves Hindutva, BJP and PM Narendra Modi, the non-left in India are quite diverse if one were to treat Twitter as any sort of playing field.

That being said, treating Twitter as a playing field is full of its own moral compunctions, and one should always remember that one’s Twitter feed is not one’s country. While the RW agrees on a host of topics including nationalism, security and liberalism, there are also battles on other issues.

Among such few issues are the debates on caste-varna. Varna systems in India is one of the most controversial topics in Indian society. The term is used to describe the social class divisions made in the Vedic period in India. Four basic categories are defined under this system - Brahmins (priests, teachers, intellectuals), Kshatriyas (warriors, kings, administrators), Vaishyas (agriculturalists, traders, farmers ) and Shudras (workers, labourers, artisans).

Whereas the caste system is a multilayered extension of the varna system. According to Anderson and Parker, “Caste is that extreme form of social class organization in which the position of individuals in the status hierarchy is determined by descent and birth.”

The last few days on Twitter over what one calls the Rayta Vs Trads battle. For those living under a rock or blessed not to be on Twitter, the term ‘trads’ is used to refer to a host of individuals who are deemed to be conservative within the right-wing ecosystem.