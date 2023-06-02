Tracing history of IUML & Congress' 50-year-old alliance in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi at National Press Club at Washington DC | Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements made during his United States tour has never failed to create a stir in India with BJP and Congress sparring with their words. The Gandhi scion has stirred yet another controversy with his statement that the Indian Union Muslim League has nothing "non-secular".

Gandhi who was at National Press Club in Washington DC was asked about the grand-old party's alliance with IUML or the League. He responded, "Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about them. I think the person (reporter) hasn't studied the Muslim League."

"Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League...": Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on being asked about Congress's alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala

The saffron party and Congress are at their necks in India, here's a lookback on history of IUML and INC's alliance in southern state of Kerala.

IUML & Congress alliance over 50 years old

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Indian National Congress (INC) have been allies in Kerala politics for over 50 years. The alliance, which is known as the UDF, has been in power in the state for most of the period since 1977.

The IUML is a Muslim-majority party that was founded in 1947. The INC is a secular party that was founded in 1885. The two parties have come together to form an alliance in order to counter the dominance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) in Kerala politics.

UDF, including IUML & INC, won polls appealing to wide range of voters

The UDF has been successful in winning elections in Kerala by appealing to a broad range of voters, including Muslims, Christians, Hindus, and members of the upper castes. The alliance has also been able to win over a significant number of Dalit voters, who are traditionally considered to be a stronghold of the CPI(M).

The UDF's success in Kerala politics has been attributed to a number of factors, including the strong leadership of the IUML and the INC, the alliance's ability to appeal to a broad range of voters, and the CPI(M)'s failure to address the concerns of the people of Kerala.

Critics say IUML is part of UDF to appease Muslims

The UDF's alliance with the IUML has been controversial, with some critics arguing that it has led to the appeasement of Muslims. However, the alliance has also been credited with helping to promote secularism and communal harmony in Kerala.

Key achievements of the UDF government in Kerala

Increased spending on education and healthcare

Reduced poverty and unemployment

Improved infrastructure

Promoted communal harmony

The UDF government challenges

Corruption allegations

Infighting within the alliance

The rise of the BJP in Kerala

UDF remains formidable in Kerala

Despite these challenges, the UDF remains a formidable force in Kerala politics. The alliance is likely to be the main challenger to the CPI(M) in the next assembly elections.