BJP reacts sharply after Rahul Gandhi calls Muslim League a 'secular party': 'Disrespectful dismissal of true history'

During an interaction at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Congress leader Rahul Gandh sparked controversy with his remarks about the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The IUML has been a longstanding ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. However, Gandhi's comments faced criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with BJP leaders accusing him of appeasing his constituents in Wayanad, Kerala.

What did Rahul Gandhi about Muslim League?

In response to a question regarding the Congress party's alliance with the IUML, Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Muslim League was a completely secular party. He criticised the questioner for failing to understand the true nature of the IUML. "Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League," he stated.

#WATCH | Washington, DC: ..." Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League...": Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on being asked about Congress's alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala pic.twitter.com/wXWa7t1bb0 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

BJP Leaders condemn Gandhi's statement

The BJP swiftly responded to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, expressing strong disapproval of his comments. BJP leaders, including UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP Minister Brajesh Pathak, criticised Gandhi for making such statements on foreign soil, accusing him of insulting the nation. They called for an apology from Gandhi, particularly with the 2024 elections on the horizon.

#WATCH | Lucknow: "2024 elections are ahead, whatever he (Rahul Gandhi) wants to say, he should come here among the public and speak. Why he is insulting the nation on foreign soil? He must apologise for this," says UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Congress leader Rahul… https://t.co/sxbl8ABCBt pic.twitter.com/BbgiypMabK — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

#WATCH | "This (Rahul Gandhi's statement) is very saddening. People of India will never accept the insulting of nation on foreign soil," says UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/sxbl8ABCBt pic.twitter.com/ZIPsyyoc7W — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

#WATCH | Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel says, "The mindset that calls the Muslim League 'secular' is dangerous. I don't take Rahul Gandhi's ignorant statement seriously but Congress tendency...I believe that be it Congress or Rahul Gandhi - if they say Muslim League is… https://t.co/sxbl8ABCBt pic.twitter.com/Csp7VfriEq — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said, "The mindset that calls the Muslim League 'secular' is dangerous. I don't take Rahul Gandhi's ignorant statement seriously but Congress tendency...I believe that be it Congress or Rahul Gandhi - if they say Muslim League is secular, they are sowing seeds of division..."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's rebuttal

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to condemn Rahul Gandhi's comments. Rijiju questioned the notion of considering Jinnah's Muslim League, which played a pivotal role in India's partition along religious lines, as a secular party. He expressed his disappointment that some individuals in India still view those who support the Muslim League as secular.

Jinnah's Muslim League is a secular party? The party responsible for India's partition on religious lines is a secular party?

Extremely unfortunate that some people in India still consider the person who supports the Muslim League as Secular! pic.twitter.com/vkx7mm1fDd — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 2, 2023

BJP Karnataka's Twitter response

The BJP's Karnataka branch joined in the criticism, referring to the historical context of the Muslim League's push for a separate country for Muslims, which ultimately led to the partition of India in 1947. They accused Rahul Gandhi's Congress party of aligning with the remnants of the Muslim League in Kerala, claiming that they continue to pursue the same agenda.

Muslim League which wanted a separate country for Muslims succeeded in 1947 under Jinnah, then backed by Nehru led Congress!



The One which @RahulGandhi's @INCIndia has allied with in Kerala is nothing but it’s leftover working for the same agenda!



AntiNationals always mock the… https://t.co/n8Vt6SPTHB — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) June 2, 2023

The tweet labelled Gandhi's statement as a disrespectful dismissal of the true history of India and a harsh blow to the countless Indians who suffered due to the partition.

