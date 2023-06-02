BJP reacts sharply after Rahul Gandhi calls Muslim League a 'secular party': 'Disrespectful dismissal of true history'

During an interaction at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Congress leader Rahul Gandh sparked controversy with his remarks about the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The IUML has been a longstanding ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. However, Gandhi's comments faced criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with BJP leaders accusing him of appeasing his constituents in Wayanad, Kerala.
What did Rahul Gandhi about Muslim League?
In response to a question regarding the Congress party's alliance with the IUML, Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Muslim League was a completely secular party. He criticised the questioner for failing to understand the true nature of the IUML. "Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League," he stated.
BJP Leaders condemn Gandhi's statement
The BJP swiftly responded to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, expressing strong disapproval of his comments. BJP leaders, including UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP Minister Brajesh Pathak, criticised Gandhi for making such statements on foreign soil, accusing him of insulting the nation. They called for an apology from Gandhi, particularly with the 2024 elections on the horizon.
Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said, "The mindset that calls the Muslim League 'secular' is dangerous. I don't take Rahul Gandhi's ignorant statement seriously but Congress tendency...I believe that be it Congress or Rahul Gandhi - if they say Muslim League is secular, they are sowing seeds of division..."
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's rebuttal
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to condemn Rahul Gandhi's comments. Rijiju questioned the notion of considering Jinnah's Muslim League, which played a pivotal role in India's partition along religious lines, as a secular party. He expressed his disappointment that some individuals in India still view those who support the Muslim League as secular.
BJP Karnataka's Twitter response
The BJP's Karnataka branch joined in the criticism, referring to the historical context of the Muslim League's push for a separate country for Muslims, which ultimately led to the partition of India in 1947. They accused Rahul Gandhi's Congress party of aligning with the remnants of the Muslim League in Kerala, claiming that they continue to pursue the same agenda.
The tweet labelled Gandhi's statement as a disrespectful dismissal of the true history of India and a harsh blow to the countless Indians who suffered due to the partition.
